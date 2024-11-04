Vertical Farming Market Size To Reach USD 35.76 Billion By 2032, Driven By Urban Demand For Sustainable Food Production | S&S Insider

Austin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Size & Growth Analysis:

As per the S&S Insider Report,“ The Vertical Farming Market is poised for exponential growth, with a market size projected at USD 5.81 Billion in 2023, anticipated to reach USD 35.76 Billion by 2032, reflecting a robust CAGR of 22.42% from 2024 to 2032. ”

Urban areas are increasingly turning to innovative solutions like vertical farming to meet the growing demand for sustainable food production, causing the market to rapidly expand. With urbanization speeding up, it is crucial to bring food production nearer to city centers to lower transportation expenses and reduce emissions from conventional agriculture. Vertical farms, strategically placed in or close to urban areas, greatly reduce the distance food has to travel from the farm to the table. These establishments use modern technologies to function effectively, using significantly less water, up to 90%, and producing ten times more crops per square foot than traditional farming techniques. In the year 2022, the indoor vertical farming industry received significant funding amounting to USD 2.4 billion. Despite this, the global amount raised in the first quarter of 2023 dropped to just USD 75.8 million in 14 deals, showing a 70% decrease in deal value compared to the previous quarter. Indoor farming startups took around 20% of the 4.5 billion USD invested in ag-tech startups in 2022. Vertical farming is commonly used to grow leafy greens, herbs, and microgreens that grow quickly and can be harvested multiple times annually. This is especially beneficial for restaurants, supermarkets, and internet-based food delivery services that need a constant stream of top-notch, fresh produce. One example is Bowery Farming, which uses advanced vertical farming methods to provide fresh produce to customers with less harm to the environment.







“In-Depth Segment Analysis: Unpacking Key Market Dynamics”

By Structure

The shipping container segment dominated the vertical farming industry in 2023, holding a 58% market share. This innovative approach utilizes refurbished shipping containers equipped with modern technology to facilitate efficient farming in urban environments. Shipping containers are pre-fabricated, weather-resistant, and portable, making them ideal for cities with limited space.

By Component

The hardware segment led the vertical farming market in 2023 with a 45% market share, driven by substantial investments in cutting-edge agricultural technologies. This segment encompasses critical components such as LED grow lights, hydroponic systems, climate control systems, and irrigation technologies. The growing demand for effective food production methods in urban settings is propelling the adoption of these hardware solutions, which optimize plant growth in compact spaces.

Key Market Segments:

By Structure



Shipping Container Building-based

By Component



Hardware

Software Services

By Growing Mechanism



Hydroponics

Aeroponics Aquaponics

By Crop Category



Fruits Vegetables, & Herbs

Flowers & Ornamentals Others

"Regional Dynamics and Growth Trends in the Global Market: A Comprehensive Analysis"

Europe dominated the vertical farming market in 2023 with a 35% market share and is also projected to grow at a faster CAGR during 2024-2032. This new farming technique maximizes land usage by growing crops in stacked layers in urban settings, making use of vertical space and minimizing the requirement for flat land. European cities are utilizing vertical farming more often to address the challenges of limited agricultural space and a growing population, aiming to produce fresh local food and reduce transportation costs and carbon footprints. The incorporation of hydroponics, aeroponics, and artificial lighting systems in this industry is important for enabling cultivation throughout the year, regardless of external weather conditions, thanks to technological progress. Nations such as the Netherlands and Germany are leading in this initiative, prioritizing investment in research and development to enhance crop productivity and effectiveness. In addition, vertical farms help conserve resources by utilizing much less water compared to conventional farming techniques.

Recent Developments: