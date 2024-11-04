Thai Street Food Concept, Rooster & Rice, Opens In Portland, Oregon To Record Crowds

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bryan Lew CEO - Rooster & RiceSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- San Francisco-based, fast-casual restaurant concept, Rooster & Rice, celebrated the Grand Opening of the first of three Oregon franchised locations on Saturday, October 5, 2024, in Beaverton, OR.According to Rooster & Rice co-founder and CEO, Bryan Lew, the Willamette Valley Grand Opening sparked long lines, served over 600 people, and generated record sales.“Based on our successes in California and Texas,” Lew says,“we expected a great turnout in Oregon but were blown away by the response. The opening was promoted with a grassroots effort that engaged the local community. We also hosted a content creator day for local influencers.”Franchisees, Albert and Herbert Liu, plan to open two additional Oregon locations in 2025 and 2026.Multi-Unit Mult-Brand Franchise ModelRooster & Rice CFO, Min Park adds,“Our first OR opening represents a multi-unit, multi brand franchise concept. In addition to the classic Rooster & Rice design aesthetic and menu of high quality, high demand foods combined with a low overhead operational model, the Beaverton location also offers a full bar component, Bar Sabai, making Rooster & Rice a destination for breakfast, lunch, cocktail hour and dinner.”Part of the opening day event featured signature cocktails created by Bar Sabai specifically for the grand opening and to complement Rooster & Rice's menu offerings. Rounding out the food and drink offerings were on-site partnerships with Kookido Cookies and Sweet T Bakery.Rooster & Rice (with 7 owned and operated locations throughout California and in Texas) is built around a simple Thai street food favorite, Khao Mun Ghai. It's chicken and rice-based menu has redefined the Asian QSR market in the US.Created by chef, Tommy Charoen and experienced restauranteur, Bryan Lew, and with backing from the Aroi Hospitality Group (AHG), Rooster & Rice offers a healthy and easy-to- execute menu that brings simple and comforting Asian tastes to American consumers.An Expert Franchise Team Aids FranchiseesIn addition to an already existing team of entrepreneurs with a long track record of success, Rooster & Rice has engaged the services of well-known franchise industry expert, Gary Occhiogrosso. Occhiogrosso's business, Franchise Growth Solutions, is charged with expanding Rooster & Rice's simple, low cost and easy-to-model franchise concept from the California and Texas (Houston) to other markets.Franchisees benefit from ongoing coaching and company support on everything from site selection, protected territories, third party financing, training, and marketing.According to Occhiogrosso,“Rooster & Rice plans to expand its restaurant business model from 10 locations in 2024 to 30 locations by 2030. Rooster & Rice franchises are currently available in California, Texas, Oregon, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.”For more information on the Rooster & Rice restaurant concept, please visit ownaroosterandrice. For information on owning your own Rooster & Rice franchise, please contact Gary Occhiogrosso at 917.991.2465 or via email at ...

