Finance Expert Shinobu Hindert Leads Financial Literacy Workshop In Kenya To Empower Young Women

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) "Making Girls Money Savvy" Equips Young Kenyan Women with Essential Skills to Break Barriers and Build Wealth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial expert and author of Investing Is Your Superpower , Shinobu Hindert , recently traveled to Nairobi, Kenya, to lead a transformative three-day workshop titled "Making Girls Money Savvy". Organized in partnership with the Mandela Washington Fellowship, the workshop was designed to equip young women aged 18-25 with essential financial skills, giving them the tools they need to navigate their personal finances confidently and improve their long-term financial well-being.

Hindert, who has Kenyan roots, collaborated with renowned local money coach Juliet Odhiambo to deliver engaging sessions on financial literacy. Together, they taught participants key topics such as Money Mindsets, Budgeting, Goal Setting, Investing, and Negotiating Pay. These areas were carefully selected to address the financial challenges faced by many women in Kenya, where women earn 30% less on average than men doing similar work (Kenya National Bureau of Statistics Survey). The workshop provided valuable lessons to help close the financial literacy gap and empower young women to take control of their financial futures.

According to the FinAccess Household Survey 2021, only 17% of Kenyans are financially healthy, with the majority lacking access to formal financial services. Through this workshop, Hindert and Odhiambo aimed to change these statistics by empowering young women with practical knowledge and strategies to manage their money, set achievable financial goals, and build a solid foundation for wealth accumulation.

Workshop Highlights :

Money Mindsets: Participants explored how their financial experiences shape behavior and learned to realign their financial habits to match their values.



Budgeting: Lessons covered creating a practical budget and useful tools to track spending and prioritize savings.



Goal Setting: Using the SMART goal framework, participants defined both short-term and long-term financial goals.



Investing: Discussion on various investment options available in Kenya and how to assess risk, including stocks, treasury bills, and bonds.



Negotiating Pay: A critical skill for young professionals, participants learned how to approach salary negotiations with confidence, supported by research and self-advocacy strategies.



Hindert's passion for financial literacy is driven by her own journey and her desire to ensure that women, particularly in developing economies like Kenya, have the knowledge and skills to navigate financial systems effectively.

"I believe that financial literacy is a superpower. It's the key to improving not just your financial situation but your overall quality of life," Hindert said. "I'm so grateful to be able to return to Kenya and share what I've learned with these inspiring young women."

About Shinobu Hindert:

Shinobu Hindert is a Certified Financial Planner, professional, money expert, and creator of Empowered Planning, LLC. She is also the author of Investing Is Your Superpower. She spent the first half of her career working for some of the largest financial institutions in the United States, including Smith Barney and Fidelity Investments. As a financial adviser, she created personalized financial plans for high-net-worth individuals across the country, overseeing more than $350 million in client assets. She has delivered over five hundred live workshops covering a wide range of topics, from budgeting to estate planning. Her goal is to simplify the complex world of investing and empower women everywhere to reach financial freedom. She specializes in making finance accessible to everyone and helping individuals take control of their financial futures. Hindert has been featured on: The TODAY Show, Good Morning America, NewsNation, Cheddar News, NBC News NOW, KCAL - Los Angeles, MarketWatch, The Wall Street Journal, NY Post, Fox News, MindBodyGreen, and more.

