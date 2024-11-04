Turkish main stock index drops at Monday’s session opening
Date
11/4/2024 7:24:44 AM
(MENAFN) On Monday, Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, opened at 8,862.49 points, experiencing a slight decline of 0.25 percent, or 22.51 points, compared to the previous trading session. This drop comes after a modest increase on Friday, when the index rose by 0.24 percent to close at 8,885.00 points. The trading volume for that day was substantial, reaching 76 billion Turkish liras (approximately USD2.22 billion), indicating active market participation.
As for currency exchange rates, the USD/TRY was recorded at 34.3085 at 09:57 a.m. (0657 GMT). Meanwhile, the EUR/TRY stood at 37.4083, and the GBP/TRY was priced at 44.6059. These figures reflect ongoing fluctuations in the Turkish lira against major currencies amid the current economic climate.
In the commodities market, the price of gold per ounce was noted at USD2,749.30, while Brent crude oil was trading around USD74.34 per barrel. These prices are significant indicators of global economic trends and investor sentiment, particularly in the context of Türkiye's economy, which is heavily influenced by energy costs and commodity prices.
Overall, the mixed performance of the stock index, coupled with the foreign exchange and commodity prices, highlights the volatility and complexities of Türkiye's economic environment as it navigates various internal and external challenges.
MENAFN04112024000045015839ID1108848080
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.