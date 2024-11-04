Political Dystopian Satire Greatland Debuts On Prime Video Just Ahead Of US Election

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Arman Darbo in dystopian Greatland

A visually bold, farcical sci-fi adventure, Greatland skewers both liberalism and elitism, sparking debate about today's polarized politics.

- Igor DarboLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Releasing on Prime only hours before November election day, Greatland is set in a world governed by the omnipresent "Mother," and depicts a society that has taken tolerance and diversity to an absurd extreme. From rainbow-clad police enforcing nonbinary gender norms to citizens marrying trees and animals, the film unravels a hyperbolic social critique.As Ulysses, portrayed by Arman Darbo, embarks on a perilous quest to rescue his childhood friend during a chaotic election between cats and dogs, Greatland highlights the populace's blind and enthusiastic acceptance of a Kafkaesque reality, exposing the dangers of enforced conformity.A true political Rorschach Test, Greatland may be viewed by some as a scathing critique of liberalism gone too far, while others may see it as a "eat-the-rich" manifesto that ridicules the elite's exploitation of social movements. In truth, Greatland offers no easy answers - only questions.The film's visuals incorporate psychedelic sets and neon-lit streets, drawing from Orwellian and Huxleyan dystopias while addressing contemporary political and cultural conflicts. Director and screenwriter Dana Ziyasheva ("Defenders of Life", "How I Solved the Homeless Crisis in Cali", "Washed Out") infuses the story with a unique perspective on the cultural and political Zeitgeist, drawing from her experience as a journalist and United Nations diplomat.Produced by Igor Darbo, the film brings together a cast that includes Eric Roberts, Nick Moran, Arman Darbo, Chloe Ray Warmoth, and Bill Oberst Jr.In an era of polarized political discourse, Greatland satirizes both ends of the ideological spectrum, inviting audiences to reflect and discuss its themes beyond the closing credits.Greatland's trailer is here and the film is now available on Prime Video.________________________________________About Dana Ziyasheva:Dana Ziyasheva is a filmmaker and writer with a background in journalism and international development, known for her incisive blend of dark humor and sharp social critique.About Igor Darbo:Igor Darbo is a seasoned producer and post-production manager, with over 15 years of experience in physical production, and servicing US studios as well as the independent films scene.For press inquiries, interviews, pictures and additional information, please contact: ...________________________________________Popcorn & Friends, Inc.Los Angeles, CA 91401

Nicole Salmons

Popcorn & Friends

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Greatland Official Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.