(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN MOLDOVA

On Sunday, 3 November, Moldova held a second round of presidential elections. Maia Sandu won with over 55% of the vote.

● Both rounds of the presidential and the constitutional on EU accession were conducted under conditions of severe interference from Russia.

● Moscow organized the mass transportation of voters from Russia and Transnistria by buses and planes. These voters were brought to polling stations in Moldova, as well as in Turkey, Belarus, and Azerbaijan.

● A system of massive voter bribery was deployed in Moldova. Through the Russian "Promsvyazbank," at least $39 million was transferred to voters.

● Moscow launched an unprecedented information attack against Moldova that lasted several months. This campaign included propaganda, cyberattacks, mass distribution of death threats, etc. and cost about €100 million.

● Moldova became the latest target of Russian intelligence services, which have interfered in the democratic processes of other countries.

● The victory of pro-European integration supporters in the referendum and Maia Sandu's win in the elections in Moldova represent another foreign policy defeat for the Kremlin, which continues its attempts to alter the course of sovereign nations.

RUSSIA'S AIR TERROR

During October, Russia used 2,023 Shahed drones, as well as unidentified types of drones, against Ukraine.

● According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of 2024, more than 7,000 Russian UAVs have attacked Ukraine.

● Russian drones and missiles attacking Ukraine contain components of foreign production, including those from the West.

● Kyiv urges the international community to intensify sanctions against Russia and implement stricter controls on exporting specialized parts and resources.

● To deprive the aggressor of the ability to carry out aerial terror, Ukraine needs enhanced air defense systems and permission to use long-range weapons against military targets in Russia.

● Neighboring countries should shoot down air targets in Ukraine's skies that fly in their direction.

RECORD LOSSES OF THE AGGRESSOR

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of November 4, the casualty toll suffered by the occupying forces has exceeded 700,000.

● The enormous losses of the aggressor state's army are the result of the courage and professionalism of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which are methodically destroying the so-called“second army of the world.”

● Russian command treats its soldiers as "cannon fodder," even using barrier units.

● The constant increase in payments for signing contracts with the Russian Armed Forces indicates that the number of those willing to die for the“Russian world” is steadily decreasing.

● However, even the enormous losses have not yet led to a change in the Russian public's attitude toward the war against Ukraine, which is a result of total propaganda, zombification, and the self-interest of the residents of the Russian Federation.

● The involvement of military personnel from North Korea indicates a shortage of troops in the aggressor's army and Putin's fears of announcing another wave of mobilization.

● The international community's strong support will help Ukraine end the war as soon as possible and achieve a stable peace based on justice.