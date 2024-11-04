Türkiye’s trade minister gathers with equivalents at COMCEC session in Istanbul

(MENAFN) During the 40th Ministerial Session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat held discussions with his counterparts from Gambia, Palestine, Cameroon, and Saudi Arabia. The meetings focused on enhancing bilateral trade relations and fostering economic cooperation among the participating countries.



In his discussions with the Gambian delegation, Bolat emphasized the need to strengthen trade relations, particularly in areas such as infrastructure development, energy production, and improving customs efficiency. He underscored that Türkiye is keen on supporting Gambia in these sectors to promote mutual economic growth.



In his meeting with Palestinian National Economy Minister Mohammed Al-Amour, Bolat reiterated Türkiye’s ongoing commitment to aid the State of Palestine, especially in light of the urgent need to address the impacts of Israeli attacks on Palestinian territories. Bolat expressed the importance of continued support for Palestine’s construction and development efforts, highlighting Türkiye's solidarity with the Palestinian people during these challenging times.



Furthermore, Bolat met with Cameroon’s Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, where he reiterated Türkiye’s dedication to enhancing economic ties. He proposed collaboration in infrastructure, energy needs, and renewable energy projects, announcing plans for a third meeting of the Joint Economic Commission in Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon. In his final meeting with Saudi Arabian Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Bolat discussed ambitious targets to increase foreign trade volumes, aiming for USD10 billion in the short term and USD30 billion in the medium to long term. He expressed optimism about recent agreements and the potential for diversifying cooperation between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia.

