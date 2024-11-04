Kaos Bender And The Traveling Trailer Park Launch 'Red, White, And Blue' Message Of Freedom For Americans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

American Rock Kaos Bender and The Traveling Trailer Park Launch "Red, White, and Blue" With Message of Freedom For Americans - Come Together As One.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- American Rock Band Kaos Bender and The Traveling Trailer Park launch an important message about freedom for Americans with their release of "Red, White, And Blue"- the official music video. While tensions escalate across the nation, Kaos Bender urges all Americans to remember we are one. "It's okay to disagree about politics, we are all individuals and are different... but when you are stranded on the side of the road without gas or jump cables, or when a weather catastrophe strikes your hometown and you need help, does it really matter which political party the people who help you are affiliated? No, we are Americans...we are ONE. 'Red, White, and Blue' at our core. What makes us strong and joins us together is our Freedom. Ain't it good to be free?" - Kaos Bender.

"Red, White, and Blue" is the band's 7th released single and it is a special one as the band took a pause from touring to travel back home to Las Vegas and shoot this music video live, complete with all of their hometown family, friends, and Nevada based fans. The band has grown tremendously in popularity via grassroots and local support. They explain; "We ARE everyone U.S.A.. We are just like the fans who come to the shows and stream our music. We are regular hard-working Americans who struggle and are dealing with the exact things the fans are. We aren't in this for fame, notoriety, or wealth, we are in this to make great music that unites us...music that everyone can connect with, come together and enjoy. That is the mission. "The band's sincere and straight forward attitudes, coupled with their incredible talent, create music shows with such a vibe of unity, it can nearly be seen and touched. One listen to Kaos Bender's catalog of music and it is evident any rock lover will quickly connect as the tracks are not only timeless, but they touch the listener on a human level.

“Red, White, and Blue is about joining together hard-working Americans regardless of politics, to exercise the many rights afforded to them to live in the greatest country in the world. The unification of a people who can disagree. Vote differently, and then get on with being one again. It also reminds us that "If you don't care about me -I can't worry about you", as we move beyond the differences to lend a hand up, not a push down. We are Red, White and Blue to our very core!” - Kaos Bender

Kristy Kaos and Jazz Bender started Kaos Bender And The Traveling Trailer Park in 2017. They had been doing tribute shows for years and were ready to get back into the original game. They wanted something southern and bluesy but with a modern heavy edge, and their first hit single“Southern Girl” set the perfect tone for the Traveling Trailer Park! In 2019 they released“Southern Girl” and 4 others on a debut EP called“The Manifesto” which spawned 5 singles and videos. The band followed up with a full length album titled“American Chronicles” and their current video for "Red, White, And Blue" is currently circulating through broadcast outlets, OTT channels, and social media platforms. The future is bright and wide open for this quintet - Kristy Kaos (Vocals/Guitar), Jazz Bender (Guitar/Vocals), Channa Bender (Vocals/Acoustic Guitars), Sean (Sinister) Smith (Bass), Joey (Rolex) Hicks (Drums).

Kaos Bender is proud to announce they have been signed by Cranked Up Records, distributed by Virgin Music Group.

Kaos Bender has much more in store for 2025. Stay up on the latest music, show and tour news, and follow the band on social media platforms: Instagram: , Facebook/ meta: , YouTube: @kaosbendermusic/videos , and at .

