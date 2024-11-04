Washington Post's Neutral Stance In Presidential Election Sparks Debate

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Ahmad Al-Mazyad

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- In an unprecedented move, The Washington Post, known historically for its alignment with values, announced it would not endorse any candidate in 2024 presidential election.

The decision, which caught many readers off guard, has ignited intense debate among US circles, with critics and supporters alike weighing in from both major parties.

Many of the newspaper's readers had anticipated its endorsement of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, however, for the first time in 36 years, the Post declared last week that it would not back any candidate neither in the current or future presidential elections.

The newspaper acknowledged the immediate and intense backlash, with a wide array of subscribers, political figures, and media commentators criticizing the stance.

The announcement also sparked significant dissent within the organization itself, and 11 columnists at the Post published a joint opinion condemning the decision, and various staff members reportedly received a flood of protest emails.

Several media analysts have speculated that the decision may be influenced by the paper's ownership under billionaire Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.

Some suggest-without formal proof-that there could be a link between the Post's stance and a broader interest among billionaires in seeing Republican candidate Donald Trump secure the presidency.

Opponents of Trump argue that his tax policies favor the wealthy, pointing to his tax cuts during his first term, although Trump insists that the tax reforms were not aimed at benefiting the rich.

In response to allegations that the decision was influenced by Bezos or other wealthy interests, publisher and CEO William Lewis defended the paper's neutrality, and argued that the Post was returning to its roots by not endorsing any presidential candidate, explaining that the paper only began endorsing candidates regularly in 1976, starting with Jimmy Carter.

Lewis also acknowledged that the decision would likely be interpreted in different ways and emphasized that the paper's neutrality respects readers' autonomy in making their own political choices.

Reports indicate that over 250,000 subscribers have canceled their digital subscriptions in protest, amounting to a loss of around 10 percent of the Post's digital readership, though the newspaper has yet to comment on the accuracy of these figures.

Critics argue that the Post's refusal to endorse could be seen as an implicit endorsement of the Republican candidate, given its past endorsements of Democratic nominees, including Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020.

Sources cited by National Public Radio (NPR) report that the Post's editorial board had initially approved a draft endorsing Kamala Harris early last month, though Bezos allegedly intervened at the last minute to halt the support. This development reflects a broader trend among US media outlets to openly support presidential candidates.

For example, the Los Angeles Times also opted not to endorse Harris, a decision some attribute to the candidate's strong support for the Israeli occupation in the Gaza conflict.

While differing in motivation from the Post's stance, the lack of endorsement from both prominent newspapers has been viewed as undermining Harris's support.

As the presidential race enters its final stretch, both parties are vying for every possible endorsement from influential individuals and reputable media outlets, hoping to secure an advantage in the high-stakes competition for the White House ahead of Election Day in the US. (end)

