Aerospike Database On Kubernetes Enabled 95 Million Transactions Per Second On E-Commerce Platform For Festive Sale

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospike (“Aerospike”), the real-time database, announced that Flipkart, India's homegrown marketplace, sustained performance of its in-house Aerospike database platform at a rate of 95 million transactions per second (TPS) supporting its annual flagship, The Big Billion Days (TBBD).

Flipkart continues to set new benchmarks in e-commerce by transforming the way India shops during the festive season. To deliver a superior e-commerce experience to the world's most populous nation, multiple application teams at Flipkart leveraged Aerospike and its Kubernetes Operator, Aerospike Kubernetes Operator (AKO). This combination ensures low-latency, high-throughput database operations at sustained performance levels rarely seen anywhere in the world, powering use cases that require sub-millisecond query times.

Operational Efficiency and Cost Optimization

By automating database management and scaling with AKO, Flipkart optimizes resource utilization, reducing infrastructure costs while efficiently handling peak loads without overprovisioning. This ensures Flipkart delivers a cost-effective, world-class e-commerce experience.

Global Availability and High Resilience

Aerospike assures high availability and resilience across distributed operations, which is critical for a large-scale event. Aerospike empowers businesses to operate with confidence, knowing their infrastructure can handle massive demand. AKO enhances this with self-healing capabilities and built-in redundancy, ensuring resilience in case of failure-critical for a seamless customer experience.

A Breakthrough for Kubernetes in Hyperscale Data Operations

“While Kubernetes initially rose to popularity for its ability to run stateless microservices, Flipkart's success with the Aerospike Kubernetes Operator validates the use of the container orchestration system for operating durable data platforms at hyperscale,” said Srini Srinivasan, PhD, CTO and founder of Aerospike.“The achievements of Flipkart are incredible-there are very few companies in the world that work on this level of transactional throughput.”

The Aerospike Kubernetes Operator continues to rapidly grow among customers in all sectors and geographies. In the past 12 months, Aerospike has added capabilities to AKO, making it easier to automate all aspects of operating, upgrading, backing up and restoring, and scaling up and down database clusters.

Read about the latest enhancements to the Aerospike Kubernetes Operator for empowering operations teams.

