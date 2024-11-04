Tajikistan Pres.: Kuwait Phase Of Dushanbe Process Effective Counterterrorism Element

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon stressed that the Kuwait Phase of the Dushanbe Process in combating terrorism, is an effective element in strengthening international counter-terrorism cooperation and building agile border security mechanisms.

In his opening speech at the Fourth Dushanbe on Monday, Rahmon said that their partnership is a shared responsibility that is necessary for combating with the current geopolitical conditions.

He said he considers its Kuwaiti phase to be an effective element in the "Dushanbe Process for Combating Terrorism", and that the conference will strengthen cooperation regionally and internationally, in Central Asia, the Arab League, Africa and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

As the initiator of the "Dushanbe Process", Tajikistan reaffirmed its commitment to cooperate with the UN and all international partners, adding that terrorism, extremism and violence have become a global threat that raises concern for all of humanity.

He added that influencing young minds into committing terrorist acts has become a weapon for terrorist organizations, with the ability to change the social and political system through those acts.

Rahmon called on officials to pay attention and take necessary measures on this issue, saying that educational programs and social projects with economic opportunities can help reduce the risks of extremism.

Additionally, starting professional training in the field of modern technologies to play a very effective role in strengthening law enforcement capabilities and intelligence services through training and technical support.

Rahmon reiterated that to combat terrorism successfully, there needs to be extensive and coordinated international cooperation.

In light of the rising threats from terrorism, extremism, organized crime, drug trafficking, and cybercrime, Tajikistan emphasized the urgent need to bolster international security.

In response to these challenges, Tajikistan advocates for strengthening cooperative measures to promote global peace, stability, and security.

A critical component of this approach involves the sharing of information and the exchange of advanced expertise, which Tajikistan views as essential for collective action, and by enhancing coordination on regional and global levels and establishing rapid-response mechanisms, nations can better address these threats collectively.

Tajikistan strongly supports the adoption of an international treaty to combat terrorism and urges the swift completion of negotiations on this matter.

Terrorist groups continuously attempt to breach borders to expand their criminal activities, underscoring the importance of ensuring robust border security and identifying opportunities to further reinforce it.

Tajikistan is taking all necessary measures to strengthen border security mechanisms and, in collaboration with its partners, is working to prevent arms trafficking, drug smuggling, and terrorism financing. The increasing complexity of these threats underscores that no country can address them alone.

Tajikistan, on the front lines against terrorism, extremism, and cross-border organized crime, recognizes the importance of global cooperation, which is why Tajikistan is an active participant in international dialogues on security through various regional and international organizations.

Drawing on its extensive experience in countering global threats, Tajikistan has implemented the National Strategy and Action Plan on Countering Terrorism and Extremism for 2021-2025, which is currently in progress.

As part of this strategy, the Tajikistani government has achieved significant progress in reducing extremism, bolstering the role of education and civil society, and enhancing mechanisms to combat radicalization.

The Dushanbe Process has created a vital platform for stakeholders to engage in global anti-terrorism cooperation, inclusive dialogue, and exchange of best practices, and Tajikistan remains committed to advancing these efforts and would strengthen collaboration with partners to ensure comprehensive security and stability.

One of the core objectives of Tajikistan's foreign policy is to contribute to lasting peace and safety worldwide, so during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Tajikistan proposed a resolution to establish "The Decade of Promotion of Peace for Future Generations" to advance this goal and looks forward to partner support for this initiative.

Tajikistan is confident that the Kuwait Phase of the Dushanbe Process Conference would amplify collective efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, enhancing the shared commitment to a safer world. (pickup previous)

