"We have proven that by uniting, we can overcome those who sought to break us," Sandu stated.

The publication notes that Sandu's victory bolsters her commitment to integrate the country into the European Union by the end of the decade.

According to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission, Sandu received over 54.91% of the vote, with nearly 98.6% of votes counted, surpassing her opponent Alexandr Stoianoglo, who had promised to maintain close ties with the Kremlin. He received a preliminary 45.09%.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the second round of the presidential election took place in Moldova on Sunday, November 3.

In the first round of voting, held on October 20, Sandu received 42.45% of the vote, while Stoianoglo received 25.98%.