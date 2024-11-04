Top Events Today: NEET Report To SC, IRCTC Q2 Result, PM Modi's Jharkhand Rally, Royal Enfield E-Bike Launch, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Today marks the important events from the realm of to company results. The Supreme Court 's deadline for the submission of NEET panel report related to the discrepancies in NEET 2024-UG controversy. Prime Narendra Modi is set to hold rallies in Jharkhand on Monday.

| Jammu and Kashmir: 3 terrorists killed in 27-hour-long gunfight near LoC

For those who follow stock updates, nearly 50 companies, including IRCTC , IRFC, JK Paper, Amara Raja , etc., are set to announce their second-quarter on Monday, November 4. Here is the list of top events today, Monday, November 3.

NEET panel report to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court's deadline for the NEET panel to submit the report by the high-level committee of experts constituted by the the government is set to end on Monday, November 4. The apex court had extended the deadline for NEET panel report submission on October 21. The government formed a high-level committee in the wake of the paper leak during the NEET-UG examination.

| Neetu David, AB de Villiers and Alastair Cook inducted into ICC Hall of Fame IRCTC Q2 results

The state-owned Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) will announce its financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 on Monday, November 4. For the quarter ending June 2024, the company posted an 11% YoY rise in its consolidated revenue from operations to ₹1,120.15 crore.

| Royal Enfield to unveil new Interceptor Bear 650 on Nov 5: What to expect PM Modi rally in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address two rallies in poll-bound Jharkhand on Monday. He will address the election rallies in Chaibasa and Garhwa. "Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive at Gaya airport in Bihar around 11 am and fly to Garhwa via helicopter to address a rally there," a senior BJP leader told PTI.

After addressing the rally in Garhwa, the PM is scheduled to come to Ranchi and from there, he will travel to Chaibasa where he is scheduled to address another rally around 2.30 pm, he said.

Royal Enfield to launch first-ever E-bike today

Indian motorcycle maker Royal Enfield is all set to launch its first-ever e-bike on Monday, November 4. The company has released a teaser of the bike and will reveal its key features at the launching event today.

J&K speaker election

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will start at 10:30 am on Monday. On the first day of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, the Speaker of the legislative assembly will be elected.