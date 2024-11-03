Putin Unlikely To Sit Down For Talks With Ukraine No Matter Who Wins U.S. Election - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian leader Vladimir is unlikely to sit down at the negotiating table with Ukraine. Even the upcoming election outcome in the U.S. will hardly change the situation.

That's according to CNN , Ukrinform reports.

If elected, nominee Kamala Harris is expected to largely pursue the policies of the incumbent President Joe Biden's administration, which supported Ukraine.

Taking a radically different position, former President Donald suggested he would put to a halt support for Kyiv's military efforts and declared that he could settle the war immediately.

The terms of the peace plan put forward by Trump's vice-presidential candidate J. D. Vance are strikingly similar to Putin's wish list, the report says.

CNN notes that U.S. politics is at a crossroads, but that will not necessarily lead to a turning point in peace talks.

That's because there is no indication that Moscow is ready to sit down at the negotiating table, regardless of who becomes the next chief of the White House.

The scale of the war is also too large for simple negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, experts believe. They claim this is a much broader conflict between the Russian Federation and the West in general.

For Putin,“Ukraine is just a means to an end, and the end is to further limit US influence in international affairs,” said John Lough, an associate fellow in the Russia and Eurasia Program at the London think tank Chatham House.

As Ukrinform reported, in the latest polls, the gap between Harris and Trump decreased by one percentage point in a week.

The presidential election in the USA will be held on Tuesday, November 5.