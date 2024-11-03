Medical Facility Damaged, Medics Injured Amid Russian Shelling Of Bilozirka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of this morning's Russian shelling of Bilozirka in Kherson region, a medical facility was damaged, and two medics were injured. The roof of a residential building was destroyed.

This was reported in Telegram by the regional state administration, Ukrinform saw.

"As a result of a direct hit to the residential building, the roof was destroyed, windows were shattered and doors were broken. The strike also damaged the roof and windows of the medical facility, as well as an ambulance vehicle," the report said.

National Guardsmen destroy two Russian tanks, IFV in Pokrovsk axis

Two medics suffered injuries.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian invasion army hit 17 settlements across Kherson region last night, as a result of which one person was killed and 10 residents, including three children, were wounded.