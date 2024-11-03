General Staff: 160 Combat Clashes At Front, Pokrovsk And Kurakhove Sectors Remain Hottest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There have been 110 combat clashes along front lines since the beginning of the day.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 22:00 on Sunday, November 3, Ukrinform reports.

“So far, 160 combat engagements have taken place. Today, the state launched one missile strike, and 62 air strikes, dropping 84 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 582 kamikaze drones for their strikes and launched more than 3,500 shelling on the positions of our and settlements,” the statement says.

The situation in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors remains tense. The enemy is concentrating its main offensive efforts there and has also initiated active attacks in the Lyman sector.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists have attempted to storm Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk on four occasions, and have dropped bombs on Muravske, Koval, and Zrubanka.

The enemy launched sixteen attacks against Ukrainian positions in the Kupiansk sector. In the vicinity of Holubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Berestove, Zahryzove, Kruhliakivka, Vyshneve, and Pershotravneve, the Defense Forces units successfully repelled ten attacks. Six active combat clashes are currently underway.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian defenders nine times in the vicinity of Hrekivka, Terny and Dibrova.

The enemy attempted to reinforce its position in Toretsk and in the Shcherbynivka direction four times, and the aggressor's aircraft bombed the areas of Druzhba, Toretsk, and Petrivka.

Russian army launches attack

In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor launched 27 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Novohrodivka, and Vyshneve. Four combat clashes remain in progress. Preliminary estimates indicate that the occupiers lost 213 servicemen killed and wounded in the Pokrovsk sector today. An enemy artillery system, an armored combat vehicle, and three units of vehicles were destroyed. Ukrainian defenders also inflicted significant damage to four enemy artillery systems and one tank.

In the Kurakhove sector, 72 enemy attacks have been recorded. Fourteen of them are ongoing. The majority of combat operations are ongoing in the areas of Novoselydivka, Vovchenka, Kreminna Balka, Antonivka, and Katerynivka.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy stormed the front defensive lines in the direction of Trudove 11 times, two attacks are ongoing.

The enemy made three attempts to attack Ukrainian positions in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

It is noted that the Defense Forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector.

As reported, 173 combat engagements were recorded at the front yesterday, with the Russian invaders attacking most actively in the Kurakhove sector.