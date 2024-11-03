Strategic Coordination Meeting For ICC National Committee Leadership In GCC Calls For Boosting Public-Private Sector Dialogue

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The International Chamber of Commerce Qatar (ICC Qatar) convened the Strategic Coordination Meeting for ICC National Committee (NC) Leadership in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries.

Chaired by HE Chairman of Qatar Chamber and ICC Qatar Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Thani, the meeting discussed the importance of strengthening ties among GCC national committees, chambers of commerce, and federations to advance the ICC agenda and amplify the region's influence.

The key topics included enhancing public-private sector dialogue, compliance and assessing international regulations impacting businesses in the B-MENA region, particularly addressing barriers to financial transactions and their effect on business growth.

HE Secretary General of ICC Qatar Sheikha Tamader Al-Thani opened the discussions with an overview of ICCs current program of work, emphasizing the impact a coordinated GCC approach can achieve.

The meeting marked a significant milestone in fostering unified regional collaboration and served as a platform to advance shared priorities, establish cohesive action, and build strengthened partnerships on matters of mutual interest. It highlighted the importance of this strategic dialogue in addressing regional challenges in the ICC context and aligning efforts across the Gulf.

The recommendations included holding regular strategic meetings to advance shared goals within the ICC framework, setting a powerful precedent for future collaboration, and marking a new chapter in unified leadership across the Gulf.

