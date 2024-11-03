Mist, Fog To Cause Drop In Horizontal Visibility: Qatar Meteorology Department

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Motorists will see a drop in horizontal visibility to less than 2km at night and early morning, said Qatar Meteorology Department.

The weather department said that this will be due to increased chances of mist to fog formation that is expected at some places during the night and early morning from Monday, November 4, 2024 until Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

It advised motorists to be careful and to follow the latest updates through official accounts.