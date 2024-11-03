Shine Bright This Diwali with Candere's Exclusive Lightweight Jewellery and Special Offers

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru 31 October: Diwali has arrived, and what better way to celebrate the festival of lights than with jewellery that truly sparkles? This season, lightweight, everyday jewellery is in the spotlight, especially among Gen Z and millennials who value versatile pieces for both work and casual occasions. Candere, a lifestyle jewellery brand by Kalyan Jewellers, captures this trend with its modern, minimalist designs. From chic chains and delicate bracelets to gemstone earrings, Candere offers a variety of styles that perfectly complement today’s young, style-conscious buyers.

To make Diwali even brighter, Candere is offering exclusive festive deals both online and in-store until November 5. Enjoy up to 100% off on diamond making charges, along with the lowest gold rates. Plus, there’s up to 50% off on gold and platinum making charges and up to 30% off on solitaires—making it the perfect time to invest in timeless jewellery, whether for yourself or as a gift for someone special.

Heavenly Delight Pearl Diamond Necklace



An exquisite choice for special occasions, this layered gold necklace showcases intricate floral motifs adorned with radiant diamonds and green gemstones. The delicate pendant, accented with pearls, blends traditional charm with modern elegance, making it the perfect statement piece for Diwali celebrations.

Golden Era Diamond and Gemstone Chain Bracelet



This gold chain bracelet features intricate floral motifs adorned with sparkling diamonds and colorful gemstones. Each circular charm beautifully combines traditional artistry with a modern flair, making it perfect for both festive occasions and everyday elegance.

Abhaya Diamond and Gemstone Earrings



Featuring a rich red gemstone framed by dazzling diamonds, these elegant earrings add a touch of royalty to any ensemble. With intricate gold and diamond detailing, they make an exquisite choice for Diwali festivities and more.

Rainbow Diamond and Gemstone Dangle Ring



The Rainbow Diamond and Gemstone Dangle Ring features a vibrant mix of coloured gemstones, blending elegance with a lively colour palette. Sparkling diamonds and delicate dangle elements add dynamic movement, creating a striking accessory. Designed for versatility, this ring complements both special occasions and everyday wear, perfect for those who love a luxurious touch of colour.





