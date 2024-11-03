EWEN FERGUSON IN ATTENDANCE AT DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP PRESS CONFERENCE

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Ewen Ferguson, a three-time winner of DP World Tour titles, was among those in attendance as Dubai Sports Council today hosted a press conference looking ahead to the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

The tournament, which forms part of the inaugural DP World Tour Play-Offs, takes place at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 14-17.

Also attending the press conference, held at the Dubai Sports Council Office, were His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General, Dubai Sports Council, and Tom Phillips, Director of Middle East for the DP World Tour.

His Excellency SAEED HAREB, the Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council said: “We are pleased that the UAE in general, and Dubai in particular, are a preferred global destination for organizing golf tournaments, where elite players gather for the largest, most expensive and among the most important golf events”.

“We are also pleased to witness an increase in the number of viewers of these tournaments, especially the DP World Tour Championship, where the number of viewers for the last edition reached 79 thousand spectators. This is the largest ever attendance so far, and the number of viewers on television and other platforms has also increased via international channels, and I am happy to be associated with this tournament since the first edition in 2009.”.



Saeed Hareb adds: “Dubai includes the most beautiful and finest golf courses, and it also has many other attractions, including hotel facilities, the development of the transportation and communications sector and air traffic, all of which contribute to making participation in tournaments here a pleasure for players as well for fans, both in the UAE and abroad. We are proud to have extensive organisational expertise that can organise the largest tournaments, whether from Emiratis or from our friends at DP World and international organisers. We are keen to continue cooperating with them to achieve further development and growth for this prestigious sport of golf”.

“I would like to thank our government for their unwavering support in enabling us to stage events such as the DP World Tour Championship by creating an infrastructure which ensures we are able to provide world-class facilities which align with the world-class talent competing.”

Tom Phillips, Director of Middle East for the DP World Tour, said: “The DP World Tour Championship is a firmly established event which consistently delivers fantastic entertainment both on and off-course.

“As the season-ending event, there is always plenty at stake, and with the tournament forming part of the first-ever DP World Tour Play-Offs, this year brings an even greater sense of anticipation.

“We have a superb line-up of players already confirmed to compete and with last year’s event producing record-breaking numbers in terms of attendance, we look forward to welcoming spectators to Jumeirah Golf Estates once again for what I’m sure will be another wonderful event.”

Ewen Ferguson added: “It’s always a pleasure to play at the DP World Tour Championship and compete against some of the world’s best players.

“The event is a highlight on the calendar, and one I always want to be involved in, particularly given the quality of the Earth course, one of the best surfaces in the game.

“With great weather and stunning facilities, Dubai is one of the best places in the world to play golf, and I’m really looking forward to the tournament.”

The DP World Tour Championship, which is played on the iconic Earth course, features the 50 highest-ranked available players in the DP World Tour Race to Dubai Rankings, with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Adam Scott and Robert MacIntyre all confirmed to be taking part.

Ferguson, who claimed his maiden DP World Tour title at the 2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, will also be in action at the 16th edition of the DP World Tour Championship.







