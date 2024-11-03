KLAS Research Awards go to KFSHRC for Electronic Health Records Achievements

(MENAFN- Epress release) King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has been awarded the Electronic Health Records (EHR) Pinnacle Award for Nurses and the EHR Experience Breakthrough Award by KLAS research, recognizing its efforts in adopting advanced digital technologies that enhance medical staff efficiency and improve the quality of healthcare.

The EHR Pinnacle Award for Nurses is given to healthcare institutions that have made significant progress in enhancing the EHR experience for nursing staff. KFSHRC recorded a notable increase in nurse satisfaction with its EHR system, ranking among 14 healthcare institutions that attained this level of excellence out of 300 healthcare organizations evaluated by KLAS Research. The EHR Experience Breakthrough Award is presented to those who have achieved tangible improvements in user evaluation scores, with the hospital showing an increase of over 15 points in user experience compared to previous results.

These awards reflect KFSHRC’s commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to empower its medical staff. These technologies enhance patient care efficiency by enabling the team to focus more on treatment rather than administrative tasks. The hospital also effectively monitors patient pathways and extracts data-driven insights to further improve the patient experience, which is in line with its vision of being the optimal choice for specialized healthcare.





