OFFICIAL GROUP PHOTOGRAPHS AND PLAYER PORTRAITS RELEASED FOR WTA FINALS RIYADH PRESENTED BY PIF

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Friday, 1 November 2024) - The WTA today released the official group photographs and individual player portraits to celebrate the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF.

On the eve of the 53rd edition of the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF the Top 8 singles players and doubles teams came together in the historic district of Diriyah to commemorate the prestigious season-ending tournament coming to Saudi Arabia for the first time.





The elite eight singles players pose with the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy. From left to right: Jasmine Paolini, Coco Gauff, Zheng Qinwen, Barbora Krejcikova, Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula (Photo: Jingyu Lin / WTA)

This year’s celebratory WTA Finals photos were shot by New York-based photographer Jingyu Lin, whose work has been commissioned by The New York Times, Variety, Teen Vogue and The Wall Street Journal.

The singles players wore outfits from a range of international designers including Aryna Sabalenka in Christopher Esber, Coco Gauff in Yosef Akbar, Elena Rybakina in Elie Saab, Jasmine Paolini in Bruno Cucinelli and Zheng Qinwen in Christian Dior. Reformation provided outfits for several doubles players, robes were used for the players’ Style Suite by Savage Fenty and additional jewelry was provided by 4element.





