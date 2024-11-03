The Fourth Edition of Hia Hub is now live! The opening ceremony sets the stage for four days of remarkable creativity and excellence

(MENAFN- SRMG) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – November 1, 2024 – Hia Hub 2024 kicked off its opening night with a vibrant gathering of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle industry leaders, influencers, celebrities, and creatives. The event, held in Riyadh’s JAX District will run from October 30th to November 3rd, bringing together prominent global fashion icons and brands at the largest fashion and lifestyle conference in the region.



The opening day’s celebration underscored the impressive growth of the fashion industry in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, highlighting Hia Hub's essential role in fostering the next generation of fashion entrepreneurs and innovators. The event started with inspiring opening speeches including; Mai Badr (Editor-in-Chief of Hia Magazine), Burak Çakmak (CEO of the Saudi Fashion Commission), Patrick Chalhoub (Group President of Chalhoub Group), and Malek Tambourgi (Managing Director of SRMG X).



Reflecting on the start of Hia Hub’s fourth edition, Mai Badr remarked, "This year’s event marks a turning point, creating an inspiring environment through in-depth discussions, interactive exhibitions, and educational sessions." She highlighted that the diverse agenda introduces "new ideas and innovative solutions," reinforcing Hia Hub's commitment to attracting top local, regional, and international talent to empower the next generation of innovators in this dynamic industry.



For the second year in a row, Hia Hub, has partnered with Fashion Futures. The Fashion Commission’s annual event provides a roadmap for the Future of Saudi & the global fashion industry through their newly launched platform Fashion Futures. Serving as a portal to valuable insights about the fashion industry, the Fashion Futures platform provides key insights and analytics to investors and brand owners. While the Fashion Futures event connects key leaders and highlights the opportunities offered to brands & brand owners.



Burak Çakmak noted, “Today, we celebrate a pivotal collaboration between Fashion Futures and HIA HUB—a partnership that represents our shared vision for a future-driven, data-enabled fashion industry in Saudi Arabia.” Adding, “Together, we are laying the groundwork for a thriving ecosystem that empowers local talent, drives innovation, and fosters sustainable growth.”

Malek Tambourgi, General Manager of SRMGX, the owners of Hia Hub’s IP, stated, “Hia Hub 4.0 marks another important milestone in our journey. Building on the tremendous success of the past three years, we are dedicated to broadening our reach, enhancing our offerings, and maintaining our role as a vital platform for innovation and connection in the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle industries. At Hia Hub, we have always aspired to, and will continue striving toward, a bright and promising future for this exceptional conference.”



Patrick Chalhoub shared his excitement about partnering with Hia Hub, saying, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Hia Hub on 'The Skincare Edition: UNFILTERED' and to launch the summit’s first edition in Riyadh in partnership with some of the world’s leading Groups and skincare brands.



I strongly believe in the profound impact Hia Hub has on the region, bringing us all together in this space of creativity and collaboration. Our goal is to create a platform that resonates with consumers, professionals, and skincare enthusiasts alike. This partnership reflects our commitment to excellence and aligns with our ambition to drive success and innovation within the region’s beauty sector."



Guests attending the event can enjoy exclusive access to the American Express VIP Lounge and explore an array of luxury brands, including Tiffany, Hublot, Dior, YSL, Breitling, Bulgari, and partner Abdul Latif Jameel Motors - Lexus. Experience immersive art installations from Jimmy Choo and Cosmodream, along with unique shopping opportunities at Jaak Events, Ounass, Maghrabi, Dr M, Zadig & Voltaire, and Davidor.





