Invaders Kill Two Civilians In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces killed two civilians in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on November 2.

Dmytro Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"On November 2, the Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region - in Ivanopil," the post reads.

One more person was in the region, he added.

In total, 2,857 people have been killed and 6,373 wounded in the Donetsk region since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

The total number of victims of the Russian army in the Donetsk region does not take into casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.