ISW: South Korea May Increase Support For Ukraine Due To North Korean Troops In Russia

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank said this in a new report , Ukrinform reports.

"South Korea signaled possible readiness to increase support for Ukraine amid continued Ukrainian intelligence on the deployment of North Korean forces near the Russian border with Ukraine," ISW analysts wrote.

They referred to a statement by South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul on November 1 that "all possible scenarios are under consideration" in response to a question about possibly sending weapons to Ukraine following the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia. Cho emphasized that South Korea will monitor North Korean troop involvement in Russia and the "benefits" that North Korea receives from Russia to determine a course of action.

ISW also recalled that Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported on November 2 that Russian forces transferred 7,000 additional North Korean personnel to unspecified areas near the border with Ukraine in the last week (since about October 26).