N-Korea performs longest-ever ICBM examination

(MENAFN) North Korea has conducted a significant test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), marking what officials are calling the longest-ever test of its kind. According to the state-run KCNA news agency, this launch serves as a warning to regional adversaries and is viewed as a critical demonstration of North Korea's strategic military capabilities.



In a statement released on Thursday, a spokesperson for the North Korean Defense indicated that the missile test was ordered directly by leader Kim Jong-un. The official emphasized that the launch "updated the recent records of the strategic missile capability of the DPRK," asserting the country's position as possessing "the world’s most powerful strategic deterrent." However, specific details regarding the type of ICBM used or technical specifications were not disclosed.



Kim Jong-un characterized the missile launch as a necessary military action aimed at alerting rivals who, according to him, have been escalating tensions in the region and threatening North Korean security. He accused neighboring countries of forming a "dangerous tightening of their nuclear alliance" and engaging in various military maneuvers, arguing that these actions underscore the need for North Korea to strengthen its own nuclear forces.



The missile launch was confirmed by South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), which reported that the ICBM was fired on a "lofted trajectory." This method, which involves launching the missile at a steep angle to maximize altitude rather than horizontal distance, directed the missile towards the East Sea.



Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani added that the missile splashed down approximately 300 kilometers west of Okushiri Island. He noted that this test marked the longest flight duration of any missile launched by North Korea to date. Both South Korean and Japanese officials estimated the missile's flight time to be around 87 minutes, during which it reached a maximum altitude of approximately 7,000 kilometers while covering a horizontal distance of 1,000 kilometers.



This test underscores the growing military capabilities of North Korea and highlights the escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula, as neighboring countries remain on high alert in response to Pyongyang's advancing missile technology and its implications for regional security dynamics.

