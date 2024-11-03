IMF: Mexico’s economic growth to slow 1.5 percent in 2024, down from 3.2 percent in 2023

(MENAFN) According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mexico's economic growth is projected to slow to 1.5 percent in 2024, down from 3.2 percent in 2023. The report indicates that Latin America's second-largest is expected to experience a further decline, with growth anticipated at 1.3 percent in 2025. The IMF highlights that economic activity is moderating due to a deceleration in private consumption and investment, as well as slowing employment growth.



The IMF notes that while the Mexican economy is cooling down, inflationary pressures are also receding. Despite a procyclical fiscal expansion planned for 2024, the report emphasizes that monetary policy has been effectively calibrated to counteract the recent rise in inflation. Additionally, the authorities are preparing for a significant front-loaded fiscal consolidation in 2025, aimed at stabilizing the economic environment.



Despite the slowdown, Mexico's macroeconomic policies and institutional frameworks remain robust. The IMF points to several strengths, including a flexible exchange rate system, a credible inflation targeting framework, adherence to a fiscal responsibility law, and a well-regulated financial sector. These elements contribute to Mexico's resilience in the face of economic challenges.



However, the IMF also warns that Mexico is exposed to considerable external risks, particularly due to uncertainties stemming from the dynamics of the US economy and fluctuations in global financial markets. These external factors could potentially impact Mexico's economic outlook, underscoring the need for careful monitoring of both domestic and international developments.

