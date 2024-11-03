(MENAFN) A Russian company known for combating misinformation, ANO Dialog, is preparing to take action against the FBI following accusations that it is involved in spreading false information. This announcement was reported by the business daily Kommersant on Wednesday.



ANO Dialog has been labeled as a “Russian state-sponsored actor” by U.S. authorities, who allege that the company has utilized deep fakes and disinformation tactics to erode trust in American electoral processes and institutions. In response, the company’s CEO, Vladimir Tabak, vehemently denied these claims and asserted that they will defend their reputation in an American court.



Tabak expressed his conviction that the FBI, along with the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of the Treasury, has made unfounded allegations against ANO Dialog, citing what he described as "testimony from an FBI agent." He emphasized that ANO Dialog is recognized as Russia’s leading organization in the fight against misinformation and has a solid track record in fact-checking. Tabak insisted that the company has never engaged in disseminating false information.



Furthermore, he noted a troubling irony in the accusations, stating that while ANO Dialog has operated under the belief that misinformation is not propagated by official government bodies, the allegations suggest that entities such as the FBI and the Department of Justice might themselves be involved in spreading falsehoods.



Initially, ANO Dialog did not plan to expand its operations internationally. However, given the current circumstances, Tabak indicated that the organization is now reconsidering its stance. He declared that the first piece of misinformation they aim to counter at an international level will be the FBI’s claims about them.



“We will sue the FBI in the U.S. and are prepared to collaborate with any countries and organizations that share our perspective,” he affirmed, underscoring the company's commitment to refuting what it perceives as baseless allegations. This lawsuit represents not only a challenge to the accusations against ANO Dialog but also highlights the broader tensions surrounding misinformation and the narratives shaped by both government entities and private organizations on the global stage.

