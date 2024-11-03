Notable shift in historically fraught relations between Algeria, France takes place

(MENAFN) In a notable shift in the historically fraught relations between Algeria and France, President Emmanuel announced on Friday that France has officially acknowledged its involvement in the death of Larbi Ben M'hidi, a prominent leader of the Algerian (1954-1962). This revelation directly contradicts the long-standing official narrative that claimed Ben M'hidi “committed suicide” after being captured in 1957.



The French presidency released a statement confirming Macron’s recognition of Ben M'hidi as a national hero of Algeria, identifying him as one of the six leaders of the National Liberation Front who launched the revolution on November 1, 1954. Macron stated that Ben M'hidi was killed by French military personnel acting under the orders of General Paul Osares, indicating a significant reevaluation of France’s historical perspective on its colonial past.



Ben M'hidi played a crucial role in the revolution, firmly believing that “France only understands the language of weapons.” His courage and determination were so remarkable that General Marcel Béjart famously said, “If I had a group of the likes of Larbi Ben M'hidi, I would conquer the world,” underscoring Ben M'hidi’s unwavering spirit even while enduring severe torture prior to his execution by hanging.



This admission is part of a broader series of “confessions” regarding colonial-era crimes by the French government. Notably, on September 13, 2018, Macron made a pivotal acknowledgment regarding Maurice Audin, a leftist French activist who was kidnapped and tortured to death in 1957. This recognition highlighted the importance of confronting historical truths surrounding Algeria's fight for independence.



Furthermore, on March 3, 2021, Macron accepted responsibility for the torture and murder of Ali Boumenjel, an Algerian lawyer and activist, by the French colonial army in 1957. The previous narrative claimed Boumenjel “died after jumping from a high floor” during police interrogation, a story that has since been discredited.



Macron’s admissions signal a significant willingness to address France’s colonial legacy, potentially paving the way for improved relations between Algeria and France, which remain complicated by deep-rooted historical issues. As France seeks to reconcile with its past, these confessions may mark a crucial step toward fostering greater understanding and reconciliation between the two nations, helping to mend the historical wounds that have long affected their relationship.

