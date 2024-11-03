SSOC Pavilion At Milipol Qatar Showcases Latest Security And Safety Equipment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The pavilion of the Safety and Security Operations Committee (SSOC) of the of Interior at Milipol Qatar has attracted a large number of visitors because of drones and other latest security and safety equipment.

The 15th edition of the Milipol Qatar and Conference, the global event for internal security and safety was held at Doha Exhibition and Center (DECC) from October 29 to 31.

“The mega events section of SSOC pavilion showcased the latest security and safety equipment and new patrolling vehicles equipped with advanced technologies,” said First Lieutenant Hamad Ahmed Al Romaihi from Safety and Security Operations Committee.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Al Romaihi said that the pavilion also hosted a dedicated corner for simulating SSOC operations which covered many major events including FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, Formula 1, and Paris 2024 Olympics Games among many other local events.

He said that the SSOC provided safety and security to over 100 events successfully during the past 12 years from its establishment in 2012 until now.“We participated in 15th Milipol Qatar to demonstrate our achievements in securing the mega events,” said Al Romaihi.

He said that SSOC pavilion at Milipol Qatar showcased its latest devices and equipment such as drone system, anti-drone system and other security systems which are used to ensure the safety and security of the events.

“SSOC pavilion at Milipol Qatar received a large number of visitors during the event. The visitors were briefed about the operation and equipment of SSOC giving them a close view about the event safety equipment and operations,” said Al Romaihi. He added:“We are using the best devices and latest technologies available in the market which are contributing greatly in easing our mission to provide high safety and security to the events.” Al Romaihi said that SSOC is working hard to maintain high level security and safety to the events by upgrading the security systems and training security officials and personnel. He said that SSOC is constantly working to bring about best solutions to overcome the challenges in the way of safety and security.

“We at SSOC are very proud of our achievements for ensuring high safety and security successfully to all the events which we are assigned to cover,” he said,