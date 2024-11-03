Police Academy Honours CEO Of Hour And Hour Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Academy, represented by the Women's Police Institute, has honoured CEO of the Hour and Hour Programme Tamani Al Yafei in recognition of her efforts in raising community awareness and fruitful and constructive cooperation with the Institute, which contributes to achieving the goals of the Police Institute.

The honour came after the Police Academy, represented by the Women's Police Institute, celebrated the graduation of the Senior Leadership Course (Women in Law Enforcement) and INTERPOL Trainer Capacity Development Courses, which were organised by the Institute in cooperation with the Arab and International Police Communications Department at the Ministry of Interior and the INTERPOL Global Academy Network.

Legal Advisor to Minister of Interior and General Supervisor of the Police Academy Major General Dr. Abdullah Yousef Al Mal honoured Tamani Al Yafei , in the presence of Lieutenant Colonel Fahad Saeed Al Subaie, Vice President of the Police Academy, Director of the Police College, and female police officers of various military ranks up to the rank of Brigadier, from the State of Qatar and seven sister Arab countries.

Al Yafei praised the efforts of Lieutenant Colonel Kholoud Anbar Al Nuaimi, Director of the Women's Police Institute, and the Institute in providing support for community events, raising the level of public awareness and enhancing the Institute's participation with the public in the awareness process through engaging in some initiatives and participating in them by presenting segments, lectures or participating in seminars.

She thanked Major General Dr. Abdullah Yousef Al Mal, Legal Advisor to the Minister of Interior and General Supervisor of the Police Academy, Brigadier Abdulrahman Majid Al Shaheen Al Sulaiti, Head of the Police Academy, and Lieutenant Colonel Kholoud Anbar Al Nuaimi, Director of the Women's Police Institute.