Sat Sharma Appointed J&K BJP President


11/3/2024 2:07:01 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The BJP leadership on Sunday appointed Sat Sharma as president of the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit, replacing Ravinder Raina.

A party communication said Raina has been made a member of its national executive.

Sharma has been at the helm earlier as well and is an experienced organisation person.

Party sources said the tenure of Raina, who was in the chair since 2018, was over long back, and the change of guard is a natural exercise as the BJP prepares for organisational elections.

The party is likely to have new presidents in more states in the coming days and weeks.

Kashmir Observer

