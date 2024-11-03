Devara: Telugu Movie Song Chuttamalle Full Video, Starring Junior NTR And Janhvi Kapoor, Goes Viral Ahead Of OTT Release

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The full of the song Chuttamalle from Devara Part 1, featuring Telugu superstar Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, has become an internet sensation. Released on October 26, the YouTube video has amassed over 8 million views within a week.

The romantic track, sung by Shilpa Rao and composed by Anirudh of Jawan fame, has captivated audiences with its enchanting melody and visuals. Anirudh and Shilpa Rao earlier delivered a blockbuster song, Chaleya, for the movie.

Before Devara: Part 1 even hit theatres, the makers had teased fans by releasing a snippet of Chuttamalle, showcasing Janhvi and Jr NTR's electric chemistry. Although only a short preview was shared, it left fans eagerly awaiting the full version.

Once the film premiered, audience excitement led to leaked clips of the complete song spreading on social media, where Janhvi's graceful moves and the actors' chemistry were widely appreciated.

The popularity of Devara: Part 1 has continued beyond its theatrical release, with fans repeatedly sharing clips from the song and scenes featuring Jr NTR on social media platforms.

Some audience members even danced along in theatres during screenings, particularly enjoying a moment where Jr NTR's character makes a unique expression that has since captured fans' hearts.

The extended version of Chuttamalle has kept fans buzzing, with the song adding a unique charm to the film's storyline.

Devara OTT release

Following a successful box office run, Devara: Part 1 is now set for its OTT release on Netflix on November 8, as per media reports. Fans eager to rewatch the film or those who missed it in theatres can enjoy it from the comfort of home.