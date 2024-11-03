Rajasthan News: Viral Clip Of Lab Attendant Performing ECG After Watching Youtube Video Sparks Inquiry
11/3/2024 2:00:38 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Rajasthan news: A purported video of a lab attendant performing an ECG scan on a patient after a watching YouTube clip at Jodhpur's state-run hospital has surfaced on social media , prompting the administration to launch an inquiry. Also Read
In the video, family members of the patient are seen raising objection saying conducting the scan without proper knowledge could kill him, to which the attendant said he had no other option as there was no staff .
The helper is also heard saying that the lab technician has gone home on Diwali leave. Everything has been installed in the right place and the machine will do whatever work it needs to do, he added. Also Read
The incident recently occurred at Satellite Hospital located in Pawta, a video of which has surfaced on Saturday, according to officials.
After the video surfaced, Principal BS Jodha of the attached medical college said necessary action will be taken after investigating the matter and the video. Also Read
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
