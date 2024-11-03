Kamala Harris, You're Fired: Trump

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Nov 3 (IANS) As the final phase of the US gets underway, candidate Donald intensified his campaign efforts with three major rallies -- two in North Carolina and one in Virginia -- urging voters to turn out on November 5, the election day.

Following the rallies, Trump shared a on X, writing, "Three beautiful MAGA RALLIES today in Gastonia, North Carolina, followed by Salem, Virginia -- and this evening in Greensboro, North Carolina!"

He further encouraged supporters to "stand up and tell Kamala that you've had enough," adding, "Kamala Harris, You're Fired!"

On Saturday, Trump projected confidence as he addressed crowds in the battleground state, stressing his strong position while urging voters to show up on Election Day.

"When you're winning by a lot, you could still lose by a little," he remarked. "And we can't take a chance of losing the great state of North Carolina. We're not going to lose the great state of North Carolina."

In Gastonia, North Carolina, Trump cautioned that "the suburbs are under attack."

Later, at a rally in Salem, Virginia, Trump spoke to a crowd of thousands, promising to usher in a new era of "peace and prosperity" for the country. He also continued his criticism of Harris, labelling her a "liberal Left radical."

While in Salem, Trump also addressed a recent case involving a trans woman who had been permitted to join Roanoke College's women's swim team, claiming that seven swim team members met him backstage before he invited them on stage.

Swimmer Lily Mullens criticised current policies, saying, "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have advocated for and pushed for this anti-woman sex-based discrimination to continue all over this country."

She added, "We are so lucky to have a leader like Donald Trump with common sense," while thanking him for "standing with women."

During his rally in Gastonia, North Carolina, Trump highlighted the recent slowdown in job growth, with employers adding only 12,000 jobs in October-the lowest rate since 2020. Blaming what he termed "Kamala's economy," he promised to address the issue if elected.

Staying on theme, Trump targeted immigration as another priority, describing open borders as the "biggest issue." He pledged sweeping tax cuts and policy shifts, stating, "I will massively cut taxes. I will cut taxes for workers and small businesses, and we will have no tax on tips."

On immigration, he outlined his plans for mass deportations, saying, "When I'm president, we're going to evict the illegals, and we'll take back our properties."

Linking Harris to Biden's record, Trump added, "Kamala says she would not do one thing differently from crooked Joe Biden, which itself is disqualifying."

Trump's campaign will continue Sunday with an event in Kinston, North Carolina, as he maintains a busy schedule in other battleground states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

With 272 electoral college votes needed to secure the presidency, Trump is working to lock in support.

In his address, Trump also claimed that elections in blue states like California and New York are compromised, alleging that election officials would face execution if they asked for voter ID.

"If we had an honest election in California, we would win California," he added.