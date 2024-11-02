ANOC General Assembly Concludes With Key Insights On Future Olympic Events

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince Feisal, president of the Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) and member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board, attended the 27th General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) in Portugal's Cascais.

Prince Feisal is also the Chairman of ANOC's Gender Equality Commission.

The assembly, which concluded on Friday, brought together more than 850 delegates from 200 National Olympic Committees, as well as representatives from the IOC, International Federations and Olympic Organising Committees.

During the session, ANOC presented an overview of its activities and projects conducted in 2022 and 2023, as well as its financial report for the same period.

Key updates focused on preparations for upcoming Olympic events, including the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympic Games, the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games and the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, with progress reports from the host cities.

Last week, Prince Feisal attended the 90th ANOC Executive Board meeting where Hong Kong, China was selected as the host city for the 2026 General Assembly.

The prince also participated as a speaker in a session on safeguarding in sport, a key topic discussed in parallel with the General Assembly.

The session provided an opportunity for National Olympic Committees to share insights on the Olympic Programme and progress on the Olympic Artificial Intelligence Agenda.