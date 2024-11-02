3 Workers Killed In Ghazni Cylinder Blast

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Three people were killed in a cylinder blast in Ghazni City, the capital of southern Ghazni province, on Saturday, a statement said.

The blast took place this afternoon in a tanker in Balkh Darwazi area, a statement from Headquarters said.

The source said that three workers were busy welding inside a tanker when the blast happened. The three workers were killed.

nh

