3 Workers Killed In Ghazni Cylinder Blast
Date
11/2/2024 11:09:21 PM
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Three people were killed in a gas cylinder blast in Ghazni City, the capital of southern Ghazni province, on Saturday, a statement said.
The blast took place this afternoon in a tanker manufacturing workshop in Balkh Darwazi area, a statement from Police Headquarters said.
The source said that three workers were busy welding inside a tanker when the blast happened. The three workers were killed.
nh
Views: 0
MENAFN02112024000174011037ID1108844719
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.