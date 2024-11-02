AACO Praises Al-Baker's Contributions At AGM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 57th Annual General Meeting of Arab Air Carriers Company (AACO) paid tribute to HE Akbar al-Baker, adviser to HE the Prime and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani who had led Qatar Airways as its chief executive officer from 1997 till 2023.

During his tenure at Qatar Airways, al-Baker was first elected member of the AACO Executive Committee in 2011 and served on the Committee until 2023. He was elected chairman of the executive committee in 2013 for three years. Qatar Airways had hosted AACO's AGMs in 2001, 2013, and 2021, where al- Baker chaired the AGMs. During this time, he played a pivotal and inspiring role in strengthening and supporting AACO's work and the aviation industry as whole.

On this occasion, Samer Majali, vice-chairman/Board Designee CEO of Royal Jordanian, and the chairman of AACO 57th AGM, highlighted the prominent role of al-Baker during his tenure in chairing AACO's General Assembly and its Executive Committee, where he contributed to achieving great accomplishments and consolidating the values of co-operation and development.

Ibrahim A al-Omar, director general of Saudia, and the chairman of AACO Executive Committee, said:“I would like to express, on behalf of the members of the executive committee and in my own name, our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to our dear brother, Akbar al-Baker, for his contributions throughout his career, which have had a significant impact on the development of the aviation sector. Personally, I have gained a dear friend and a generous brother.”

Abdul Wahab Teffaha, AACO secretary-general, expressed his gratitude to al-Baker, highlighting his appreciation for the efforts he has made to support the Arab Air Carriers' Organisation and his dedication to defending the interests of its members in various international forums.

