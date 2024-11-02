Tusk On Europe's Relations With U.S.: Geopolitical Outsourcing Era Over
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The future of Europe no longer depends on presidential elections in the U.S., but primarily on Europe itself.
The head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk, made the statement via X , Ukrinform reports.
“Harris or Trump? Some claim that the future of Europe depends on the American elections, while it depends first and foremost on us. On condition Europe finally grows up and believes in its own strength," he said.
According to Tusk, regardless of the outcome of the U.S. election,“the era of geopolitical outsourcing is over”.
As Ukrinform reported, the latest polls show the gap between Harris and Trump narrow by one percentage point in a week.
The presidential election in the USA will be held on Tuesday, November 5.
