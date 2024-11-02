Arab Parliament: Balfour Declaration Provided Ground For Genocide In Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament, on the 107th anniversary of Balfour Declaration, urged the international community to apply more pressures on the Israeli authorities to halt their aggression on the Palestinian people immediately.

"The international community, particularly the British government, bear the historical responsibility for the tragedy of the Palestinian people and the grievances stemming from that infamous Declaration," the parliament - the legislative arm of the Arab League, said in a press release on Saturday.

The Declaration - a UK government promise to support the establishment of "a national home for the Jewish people" in Palestine, endorsed the content a letter from former UK Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour to leader of the British Jewish community Lord Rothschild dated on November 2,1917.

"It is a promise from someone who doesn't own to someone who doesn't deserve," the statement stressed, noting that the declaration provided grounds for the subsequent violation of the inalienable rights of, and atrocities against, the native Palestinian people, including the forcible evections.

The only way to security and stability in the Middle East is through ending the Israeli occupation and international recognition of the State of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital city based on the UN resolutions and the Arab peace initiative, according to the statement.

The Arab Parliament reiterated condemnation of the genocidal acts of the Israeli occupation authorities in Gaza Strip and the West Bank, affirmed that such war crimes constitute a flagrant violation of the provisions of the International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention on Civilians.

The international community, notably the UN Security Council and the human rights organizations, must shoulder their responsibility for applying the rules of law and backing the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to statehood and self-determination, the statement urged. It also called on the countries that haven't recognize the State of Palestine to do so without further delay in order to help stop the ongoing genocide in the occupied territories. (pickup previous) mfm

