Run The Wall 2024: Global Solidarity Marathon Amplifies Palestinian Calls For Freedom And Justice

The Holy Land Trust, in collaboration with the Wi'am Conflict Center and the Right to Movement initiative, held a solidarity run on Friday under the slogan“Run the Wall 2024.” The event was part of a broader series of local and international activities organized alongside global runs led by the UK-based Amos Trust, aimed at expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people and calling for an end to the and the ongoing hostilities impacting Gaza.

Elias Daoud, Director of the Holy Land Trust, explained that the event represents the Palestinian people's rejection, along with supportive international forces and institutions, of the violence and violations Israel continues to commit in Gaza and the West Bank. He noted that the event aimed to assert Palestinians' rights, including the right of return, freedom of worship, and freedom of movement.

The run was part of a global series of“Run the Wall” events in various cities, notably London, organized by Amos Trust. The British organization is dedicated to raising funds to support rebuilding projects for homes demolished by Israeli authorities, with proceeds from this event directed to aid Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Imad Nassar, a representative from the Palestinian Wi'am Center, emphasized that the run sends a message of peace from Palestine to the world. It also denounces the atrocities committed against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank and calls on the international community to act to prevent Israel from continuing its actions.

Over 100 Palestinian and international runners participated, starting from Manger Square and moving north towards Bethlehem's northern entrance, where the separation wall stands, and concluding at Aida Refugee Camp in front of the Key of Return, a powerful symbol of Palestinian rights, especially the right of return and freedom of movement.

Saeed Zarzar, Program Director at the Holy Land Trust, noted that 120 local and international runners joined the event, beginning at Manger Square and proceeding to the city's entrance, where they confronted the separation barrier to protest the ongoing occupation measures and to remind the world of Bethlehem's isolation.

The event included two stops: the first at the separation wall and the second at the Key of Return at the entrance to Aida Camp. The latter symbolized the Palestinian people's commitment to their rights, particularly the right to return and freedom of worship and movement to Jerusalem. Palestinian participants affirmed that this event offered a unique opportunity to protest occupation practices in Gaza and the West Bank through a peaceful, sports-focused expression of their rights.

Issam Qumsieh, a Palestinian activist and union member, stated that his participation underscored a commitment to establishing an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, rejecting Israeli schemes and conspiracies.

Another participant, Nael Azzah, said he joined the run to express the resilience and unity of Palestinians, particularly in Gaza and the West Bank, who endure Israeli oppression and suffering. The event, he said, also highlights Palestinian solidarity and strength.

Karen, an American activist, expressed that her participation in the run, along with thousands of other supporters in Palestine and abroad, was a show of support for Palestinians' land rights and a call to Western communities to stand against the injustices Palestinians face.

Karen added,“I can't comprehend how any government, including my own, supports any entity or government that oppresses, occupies, and kills another people. I am proud to stand here with the Palestinian people, as they represent Americans who believe in the principles of freedom and justice that our Constitution upholds. This is why Americans are called to raise their voices and reject injustice.”