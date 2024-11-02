Sultan bin Tahnoon: The UAE Flag is a Beacon of Ambition and Unbreakable Unity

(MENAFN- Iris Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE: H.E. Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Frontline Heroes Office, highlighted the significance of UAE Flag Day, celebrated annually on November 3, as a powerful symbol of the UAE’s unity, national pride, and remarkable achievements. He emphasized that the UAE flag represents the collective identity and enduring spirit of the nation, serving as a beacon of inspiration for all who call the UAE home.



On this cherished national occasion, His Excellency expressed, “The UAE flag stands as a powerful emblem of our people’s ambitions, the resilience of our unity, and the enduring legacy of our founding father. It serves as a testament to the extraordinary journey that began with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, our founding father, and thrives today under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE”.



His Excellency added, “The UAE Flag Day is more than an annual celebration; it is a chance to reaffirm our dedication to the values and principles that define our nation. It’s a moment to reflect on our shared responsibility to safeguard the achievements of our beloved nation and to build upon them, with the collective support of every citizen and resident on this blessed land”.



