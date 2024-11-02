عربي


BLUE LOCK UNVEILS NEWEST KEY VISUAL AHEAD OF SEASON 2 CLIMACTIC MATCH


11/2/2024 11:01:29 AM

NEW PROMOTIONAL VIDEOS AND TEASER BUILDS EXCITEMENT AS THE BATTLE FOR BLUE LOCKS SURVIVAL BEGINS

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BLUE LOCK unveiled a new key visual ahead of the highly anticipated match between the BLUE LOCK Eleven and the U-20 Japan National Team kicking off on Season 2, Episode 6.
The newly released visual features central players from both teams, including Yoichi Isagi, Rin Itoshi, Seishiro Nagi, Ryusei Shidou, Sae Itoshi, and Oliver Aiku, all showing their fierce and ego-driven expressions.

BLUE LOCK UNVEILS NEWEST KEY VISUAL AHEAD OF SEASON 2 CLIMACTIC MATCH Image
Some of the characters participating in the U-20 match. ©Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Yusuke Nomura, KODANSHA/BLUE LOCK Production Committee.

Alongside the new key visual, two kickoff PVs are being released simultaneously on the EMOTION LABEL CHANNEL's YouTube channel, each showcasing the starting roster for both sides of the historic and intense showdown that'll determine BLUE LOCK's future. For the U-20 Edition of the PV, it'll be the first time fans of the series hear the voices for the U-20 Japan National Team members Kento Chou, Teru Kitsunezato, Itsuki Wakatsuki, Haru Hayate, Miroku Darai, Kazuma Niou, Teppei Neru, and Gen Fukaku. As a bonus for overseas fans, a special teaser has also been unveiled, sharing highlights from the current season thus far and ending with the BLUE LOCK Eleven taking the field against their opponents for the biggest match of their careers.

▼ Kickoff PV for the U-20 Japan National Team Match: BLUELOCK Edition -

▼ Kickoff
PV for the U-20 Japan National Team Match: U-20 Edition -

▼ BLUE LOCK VS. U-20 JAPAN TEASER -

With the reveal of the full U-20 Japan National Team, new character profiles have been unveiled, along with the voice actors of some of the anime's newest characters. For the U-20 Japan National Team, the voice actors are as follows: Kento Chou voiced by Jun Kasama, Teru Kitsunezato by Gakuto Kajiwara, Itsuki Wakatsuki by Taito Ban, Haru Hayate by Kensho Ono, Miroku Darai by Yusuke Shirai, Kazuma Niou by Takuya Sato, Teppei Neru by Shunichi Toki, and Gen Fukaku by Chikahiro Kobayashi. Additionally, the character profile for Ryusei Shidou has been updated, showing him in the U-20 Japan National Team uniform.

"BLUE LOCK vs. U-20 JAPAN" airs weekly on Saturdays on Crunchyroll. For more information about BLUE LOCK THE Movie - EPISODE Nagi -, and BLUE LOCK vs. U-20 JAPAN, please visit the official website at bluelock-anime-en & X (formerly Twitter) accounts at @BLUELOCK_PR and @Blue_Lock_En .

Story:
 BLUE LOCK follows the dreams of 300 high school students who aim to lead the Japanese Men's National Team to the next World Cup championship as their ace striker! To become the best, they join the BLUE LOCK project, a high-risk training program where anyone eliminated is forever barred from joining the Japanese National Team. Pitting the best-rising players in Japan against each other, only the most confident and skilled will emerge from this program!

Thirty-five participants survived the grueling selection process and now they face their greatest challenge yet in this ego-driven frenzy, the U-20 Japan National Team! Can they meet this challenge and prove the value of the BLUE LOCK player improvement project?

The hottest battle in history is about to begin, where rising egoists will have the chance to leave their mark on the world of soccer!

  • STAFF:
     Original story: Muneyuki Kaneshiro Manga: Yusuke Nomura (serialized in Kodansha's "Weekly Shonen Magazine")

General Director: Yuji Haibara
Director: Shintaro Inokawa
Series Composition/Screenplay: Taku Kishimoto
Story supervisor: Muneyuki Kaneshiro
Character Design / Chief Animation Director: Kenji Tanabe
Chief Animation Director: Tomoko Mori, Sorato Shimizu
Action Director: Tadami Okimura
Chief 3D Layout Artist: Mio Sakuma
Prop and costume design: Tomoko Mori, Kaho Iida
Animation Special Effects: Akane
Color Design: Sakura Komatsu
Art Setting: Mio Sakuma
Art Director:
Masakazu Miyake
Background: Creative Freaks
Director of Photography: Yasuhiro Asagi
Photography: Chiptune
3DCG Director: Tomoki Yamashita, Yuji Haibara
3DCG Chief Animator: Norimitsu Hirosawa
3DCG: Aura Studio
Special Compositor and Graphic Work: Yuji Haibara
Special Effects Processing: Kanako Yamada
Edit: Mai Hasegawa
Sound Director: Fumiyuki Go
Sound Production: Bit Groove Promotion
Music: Jun Murayama
Producers: Ryoya Arisawa, Naoya Sato, Yusuke Kawakatsu, Hiroshi Yanai
Animation Producer: Hidenori Kosuge
Animation Production: Eight Bit
Production: "BLUE LOCK" Production Committee

  • Music:
     Opening Theme Song: "Bojaku no Charisma" by UNISON SQUARE GARDEN
    Ending Theme Song: "One" by Snow Man
  • Cast Information
     Yoichi Isagi - Kazuki Ura
    Rin Itoshi - Koki Uchiyama
    Meguru Bachira - Tasuku Kaito
    Seishiro Nagi - Nobunaga Shimazaki
    Ryusei Shidou - Yuichi Nakamura
    Tabito Karasu - Makoto Furukawa
    Eita Otoya - Kengo Kawanishi
    Kenyu Yukimiya - Takuya Eguchi
    Yo Hiori - Eiji Mikami
    Nijiro Nanase - Kakeru Hatano
    Hyoma Chigiri - Soma Saito
    Reo Mikage - Yuma Uchida
    Shouei Barou - Junichi Suwabe
    Ikki Niko - Natsuki Hanae
    Junichi Wanima - Ryota Suzuki
    Jyubei Aryu - Katsuyuki Konishi
    Gin Gagamaru - Shugo Nakamura
    Jingo Raichi - Yoshitsugu Matsuoka
    Gurimu Igarashi - Aoi Ichikawa
    Zantetsu Tsurugi - Kazuyuki Okitsu
    Aoshi Tokimitsu - Shinnosuke Tachibana
    Anri Teieri - Eri Yukimura
    Jinpachi Ego - Hiroshi Kamiya
    Sae Itoshi - Takahiro Sakurai
    Oliver Aiku - Satoshi Hino
    Shuto Sendou
    -
    Akihisa Wakayama

About BLUE LOCK:
 BLUE LOCK is a TV animation series based on the popular manga of the same name, which is published in Kodansha's "Weekly Shonen Magazine". The BLUE LOCK manga has sold more than 40 million copies (as of August 2024) and won the 45th Kodansha Manga Award in the Juvenile Division. The first film version, "BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE -EPISODE NAGI-," premiered in April 2024. In addition, the second season of the TV series will be broadcast from October 2024.

About Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.
 We at Bandai Namco Filmworks develop and produce film video titles. We not only distribute them through various media such as television, movie theaters and Internet streaming but also bring them to fans throughout the world by licensing and managing their copyrights, developing and marketing film video-related merchandise and other services. As a comprehensive entertainment enterprise handling the A to Z of film & video business, we continue to create "Awesome works" and make them readily available to everyone.

For more information, visit:
 Official website:
Official X (Twitter): @BLUELOCK_PR ()

Official English Account

  • Instagram:@blue_lock_en ( )
  • X:@Blue_Lock_En ( )
  • TikTok:@blue_lock_en (@blue_lock_en )

Additional image assets are available to download:
HERE

SOURCE Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.

PR Newswire

