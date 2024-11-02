BLUE LOCK UNVEILS NEWEST KEY VISUAL AHEAD OF SEASON 2 CLIMACTIC MATCH

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW PROMOTIONAL VIDEOS AND TEASER BUILDS EXCITEMENT AS THE BATTLE FOR BLUE LOCKS SURVIVAL BEGINS

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BLUE LOCK unveiled a new key visual ahead of the highly anticipated match between the BLUE LOCK Eleven and the U-20 Japan National Team kicking off on Season 2, Episode 6.

The newly released visual features central players from both teams, including Yoichi Isagi, Rin Itoshi, Seishiro Nagi, Ryusei Shidou, Sae Itoshi, and Oliver Aiku, all showing their fierce and ego-driven expressions.

Some of the characters participating in the U-20 match. ©Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Yusuke Nomura, KODANSHA/BLUE LOCK Production Committee.

Alongside the new key visual, two kickoff PVs are being released simultaneously on the EMOTION LABEL CHANNEL's YouTube channel, each showcasing the starting roster for both sides of the historic and intense showdown that'll determine BLUE LOCK's future. For the U-20 Edition of the PV, it'll be the first time fans of the series hear the voices for the U-20 Japan National Team members Kento Chou, Teru Kitsunezato, Itsuki Wakatsuki, Haru Hayate, Miroku Darai, Kazuma Niou, Teppei Neru, and Gen Fukaku. As a bonus for overseas fans, a special teaser has also been unveiled, sharing highlights from the current season thus far and ending with the BLUE LOCK Eleven taking the field against their opponents for the biggest match of their careers.

▼ Kickoff PV for the U-20 Japan National Team Match: BLUELOCK Edition -



▼ Kickoff

PV for the U-20 Japan National Team Match: U-20 Edition -



▼ BLUE LOCK VS. U-20 JAPAN TEASER -



With the reveal of the full U-20 Japan National Team, new character profiles have been unveiled, along with the voice actors of some of the anime's newest characters. For the U-20 Japan National Team, the voice actors are as follows: Kento Chou voiced by Jun Kasama, Teru Kitsunezato by Gakuto Kajiwara, Itsuki Wakatsuki by Taito Ban, Haru Hayate by Kensho Ono, Miroku Darai by Yusuke Shirai, Kazuma Niou by Takuya Sato, Teppei Neru by Shunichi Toki, and Gen Fukaku by Chikahiro Kobayashi. Additionally, the character profile for Ryusei Shidou has been updated, showing him in the U-20 Japan National Team uniform.

"BLUE LOCK vs. U-20 JAPAN" airs weekly on Saturdays on Crunchyroll. For more information about BLUE LOCK THE Movie - EPISODE Nagi -, and BLUE LOCK vs. U-20 JAPAN, please visit the official website at bluelock-anime-en & X (formerly Twitter) accounts at @BLUELOCK_PR and @Blue_Lock_En .

Story:

BLUE LOCK follows the dreams of 300 high school students who aim to lead the Japanese Men's National Team to the next World Cup championship as their ace striker! To become the best, they join the BLUE LOCK project, a high-risk training program where anyone eliminated is forever barred from joining the Japanese National Team. Pitting the best-rising players in Japan against each other, only the most confident and skilled will emerge from this program!

Thirty-five participants survived the grueling selection process and now they face their greatest challenge yet in this ego-driven frenzy, the U-20 Japan National Team! Can they meet this challenge and prove the value of the BLUE LOCK player improvement project?

The hottest battle in history is about to begin, where rising egoists will have the chance to leave their mark on the world of soccer!

STAFF:

Original story: Muneyuki Kaneshiro Manga: Yusuke Nomura (serialized in Kodansha's "Weekly Shonen Magazine")

General Director: Yuji Haibara

Director: Shintaro Inokawa

Series Composition/Screenplay: Taku Kishimoto

Story supervisor: Muneyuki Kaneshiro

Character Design / Chief Animation Director: Kenji Tanabe

Chief Animation Director: Tomoko Mori, Sorato Shimizu

Action Director: Tadami Okimura

Chief 3D Layout Artist: Mio Sakuma

Prop and costume design: Tomoko Mori, Kaho Iida

Animation Special Effects: Akane

Color Design: Sakura Komatsu

Art Setting: Mio Sakuma

Art Director:

Masakazu Miyake

Background: Creative Freaks

Director of Photography: Yasuhiro Asagi

Photography: Chiptune

3DCG Director: Tomoki Yamashita, Yuji Haibara

3DCG Chief Animator: Norimitsu Hirosawa

3DCG: Aura Studio

Special Compositor and Graphic Work: Yuji Haibara

Special Effects Processing: Kanako Yamada

Edit: Mai Hasegawa

Sound Director: Fumiyuki Go

Sound Production: Bit Groove Promotion

Music: Jun Murayama

Producers: Ryoya Arisawa, Naoya Sato, Yusuke Kawakatsu, Hiroshi Yanai

Animation Producer: Hidenori Kosuge

Animation Production: Eight Bit

Production: "BLUE LOCK" Production Committee



Music:

Opening Theme Song: "Bojaku no Charisma" by UNISON SQUARE GARDEN

Ending Theme Song: "One" by Snow Man

Cast Information

Yoichi Isagi - Kazuki Ura

Rin Itoshi - Koki Uchiyama

Meguru Bachira - Tasuku Kaito

Seishiro Nagi - Nobunaga Shimazaki

Ryusei Shidou - Yuichi Nakamura

Tabito Karasu - Makoto Furukawa

Eita Otoya - Kengo Kawanishi

Kenyu Yukimiya - Takuya Eguchi

Yo Hiori - Eiji Mikami

Nijiro Nanase - Kakeru Hatano

Hyoma Chigiri - Soma Saito

Reo Mikage - Yuma Uchida

Shouei Barou - Junichi Suwabe

Ikki Niko - Natsuki Hanae

Junichi Wanima - Ryota Suzuki

Jyubei Aryu - Katsuyuki Konishi

Gin Gagamaru - Shugo Nakamura

Jingo Raichi - Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Gurimu Igarashi - Aoi Ichikawa

Zantetsu Tsurugi - Kazuyuki Okitsu

Aoshi Tokimitsu - Shinnosuke Tachibana

Anri Teieri - Eri Yukimura

Jinpachi Ego - Hiroshi Kamiya

Sae Itoshi - Takahiro Sakurai

Oliver Aiku - Satoshi Hino

Shuto Sendou

-

Akihisa Wakayama

About BLUE LOCK:

BLUE LOCK is a TV animation series based on the popular manga of the same name, which is published in Kodansha's "Weekly Shonen Magazine". The BLUE LOCK manga has sold more than 40 million copies (as of August 2024) and won the 45th Kodansha Manga Award in the Juvenile Division. The first film version, "BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE -EPISODE NAGI-," premiered in April 2024. In addition, the second season of the TV series will be broadcast from October 2024.

About Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.

We at Bandai Namco Filmworks develop and produce film video titles. We not only distribute them through various media such as television, movie theaters and Internet streaming but also bring them to fans throughout the world by licensing and managing their copyrights, developing and marketing film video-related merchandise and other services. As a comprehensive entertainment enterprise handling the A to Z of film & video business, we continue to create "Awesome works" and make them readily available to everyone.

For more information, visit:

Official website:

Official X (Twitter): @BLUELOCK_PR ()



Official English Account



Instagram:@blue_lock_en ( )

X:@Blue_Lock_En ( ) TikTok:@blue_lock_en (@blue_lock_en )

Additional image assets are available to download:

HERE

SOURCE Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.

