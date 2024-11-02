US issues warning to prohibit visa before elections in Ghana

(MENAFN) In a significant move ahead of Ghana's presidential and parliamentary scheduled for December 7, the United States has announced a policy to restrict visas for individuals deemed responsible for undermining the process in the West African nation. This warning, issued by the U.S. State Department, underscores America’s commitment to promoting and safeguarding democracy not just in Ghana, but globally.



Ghana has a long-standing reputation for conducting elections that are considered free and fair, with a history of peaceful power transitions between parties over the past three decades. The upcoming election marks the ninth since the country embraced multi-party democracy in 1992. Despite this positive track record, recent allegations concerning irregularities in the voter registration process have raised significant alarm among political observers and civil society.



The main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been vocal about its concerns, staging nationwide protests last month. They are calling for an independent audit of the voter registry, arguing that such measures are crucial to ensure the integrity and credibility of the forthcoming elections. The NDC has accused the Electoral Commission of Ghana of improperly transferring over 240,000 voters to different voting stations without their consent, as well as removing the names of others entirely from the voter rolls.



In a formal petition submitted to the electoral authority, the NDC articulated its belief that these discrepancies are indicative of deeper, systemic problems that could jeopardize the credibility of the electoral process. They maintain that the integrity of Ghana’s democracy is at stake if these issues are not addressed adequately before the elections.



The U.S. visa restrictions serve as a clear message that the international community is closely monitoring the electoral landscape in Ghana, reinforcing the notion that democracy should be preserved and upheld. As the nation prepares for this crucial electoral period, the pressure for transparency and fairness in the voting process has never been more pronounced.

