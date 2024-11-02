620 Recruits Join BSF After Training In J&K's Udhampur
Date
11/2/2024 7:07:24 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Udhampur- As many as 620 constables were on Saturday inducted into the border security force (BSF) here after completing their 44 weeks of rigorous basic training, a spokesperson said.
A grand convocation parade was organised at the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) Udhampur with Additional Director General (Logistics/HR), BSF headquarters New Delhi, Puneet Rastogi inspecting the parade and taking the salute of the march past, the spokesman said.
Newly recruited Constable Sourajit Biswas led the parade as the parade commander.
Among the 620 constables, the highest 403 belonged to West Bengal, 133 to Odisha and 84 to Andhra Pradesh.
Constable Biswas, Sabya Sachi Barman, and Shamir Oram got first places in drill, shooting and physical ability respectively, while Saurav Baidya and Manish Singh got overall first and second positions, respectively.
