Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol To Be Extradited From The US? Here's What The Report Says

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Mumbai officials are in connection with the US authorities to extradite Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi , after US authorities raised an alert about the presence of the jailed gangster brother, reported ANI on Saturday.

Anmol Bishnoi was allegedly involved in a firing incident outside Salman Khan 's house and also played a key role in the murder of senior NCP leader Baba Siddique.

The recent update on Anmol Bishnoi's extradition from the US has come after the Mumbai Police , on October 16, submitted before the court that their intention to initiate Anmol's extradition in connection with the Salman Khan house firing case.

A red corner notice issued to Interpol

The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court has issued a non-bailable warrant for Anmol Bishnoi's arrest, a senior Mumbai Police official told ANI on Saturday. Additionally, the court has also issued a red corner notice to initiate search for him abroad.

"Waiting for certain court documents to complete the formalities, after which a formal proposal will be sent to the central government for further action," the Mumbai Police officials told ANI.

A red corner notice is an Interpol alert to locate and arrest a person who is wanted by a judicial jurisdiction or international tribunal. Anmol Bishnoi.

Earlier on October 25, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a reward of ₹10 lak for the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi .

To formalise the extradition process, the crime branch would also require certified copies of court documents, according to the Crime Branch officials.

"The special MCOCA court approved his Crime Branch application on October 16 and the police is expected to get the documents soon. For further action, Mumbai Crime Branch has sent an application to the Central Government for extradition of Anmol Bishnoi," they stated.

Anmol Bishnoi is the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is facing multiple criminal charges, including those for extortion and murder. Anmol Bishnoi is under NIA's radar for two cases registered in 2022. He is wanted in connection with a shooting incident outside Salman Khan's residence.

The police officials have urged people with any information about Anmol Bishnoi to come forward as informer.