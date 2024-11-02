Four Killed, 15 Injured In SW Pakistan's Bomb Explosion
ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (NNN-APP) – Four people, including three school children and a policeman, were killed, and 15 others injured, when a bomb went off, in Pakistan's south-west Balochistan province yesterday, official sources said.
The incident happened in Mastung district of the province, where a Police vehicle was targeted by a bomb explosion, the sources said, on condition of anonymity.
“The primary target of the terrorists was the police vehicle, but as the explosion happened near a school, a school van, which was passing by the police vehicle also got hit by the bomb,” the sources added.
The injured people, including policemen and school children, were shifted to a nearby hospital.
Several vehicles, including the police vehicle and the school van were damaged in the attack.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.– NNN-APP
