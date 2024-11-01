24 More Massacred, In Israeli Zionist Airstrikes On Lebanon, Making A Total Of 2,867 Deaths

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Nov 2 (NNN-NNA) – Israeli Zionist on eastern and southern Lebanon, massacred 24 more Lebanese civilians, including women and children, and 19 others on Thursday, according to official and military sources in Lebanon.

The Lebanese military sources, who spoke anonymously, said that, the Israeli Zionist warplanes and drones carried out 35 airstrikes in southern Lebanon and 12 in the east, including one that targeted a motorcycle, in the Bekaa Valley, in east Lebanon.

The Civil Defence teams, the Lebanese Red Cross, and the Islamic Health Authority are still working to remove the rubble of destroyed homes, searching for missing persons.

Military sources said, clashes continued for a third day in a row between Hezbollah and the Zionists, who were trying to advance from the eastern side of the village of Khiam to its centre.

They pointed out that, the Israeli Zionist forces had yet to reach the centre of Khiam, a key Hezbollah stronghold on the eastern side of the border area in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said in a series of statements that, its members targeted several Israeli gatherings with rockets.

The military sources said, the Lebanese army monitored dozens of rockets and artillery shells launched towards northern Israel and towards the eastern and southern outskirts of Khiam.

The Lebanese health ministry reported that, as of Thursday, the death toll from Israeli Zionist airstrikes on Lebanon since the beginning of the war on Oct 8, last year, reached 2,867, while injuries went up to 13,047.

Since Sept 23, the Israeli Zionist army had been launching an intensive air attack on Lebanon, in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah. Earlier this month, Israel initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon.– NNN-NNA