Al Binali Rides Zion To Amateur Class Victory At Longines Hathab

Doha, Qatar: Ghanem Mohammed Al Binali claimed victory in the Amateur category of the fourth round of the Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour on Friday.



Competing at the outdoor arena of the Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF), Al Binali, riding Zion, secured first place with a time of 27.07 seconds. Jaber Ibrahim Al Marri took second place on Santa with a time of 27.23 seconds, while Mohammed Faisal Al Marri finished third on Dusty, clocking in at 27.48 seconds.

The winners were honoured by Omar Al Buainain, QEF's Director of Support Services Sector.

Ali Khaled Al Obaidli emerged triumphant in Future Riders 60cm class with horse Lancome in 55.05 seconds. Nasser bin Hamad Al Thani came second on Saita in 54.78 seconds, followed by Hessa Ali Al Jaber in 53.83 seconds on Tinkerbell.

In the Future Riders 80cm class, Hassan Ali Al Marhoon came first in 68.61 seconds on Argelith Squid. Mohammed Abdullah Al Marri finished in second spot in 69.47 seconds on Animo, while Ibrahim Mohammed Al Zeyara came in 69.61 seconds on Fredrikshof.

Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of the Hathab Sheikh Ahmed bin Noah Al Thani, Championship honoured the podium winners.