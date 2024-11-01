In Past Month, Russia Loses Over $2.7B Worth Of Military Hardware On Battlefield - Mod Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In October, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed Russian weapon systems and military equipment worth a total of more than $2.7 billion.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, according to Ukrinform.

In October, the Russian invasion suffered the largest losses in terms of armored fighting since the start of the full-scale war: within a month, Ukrainian forces destroyed or damaged 923 AFVs. This cost the Russian budget the equivalent of at least half a billion dollars.

During the same period, Russia also suffered 41,980 KIAs and WIAs, which is worth over three motorized rifle divisions.

Also in October, the Defense Forces destroyed or damaged 279 Russian tanks, which is equivalent to nine tank battalions, each of which operates 31 vehicles. The estimated cost is at least $400 million.

Russian anti-aircraft units lost 31 systems. Among the costliest losses is the hi-end 55Zh6M Nebo-M early warning radar worth at least $100 million.

Five Russian anti-aircraft missile systems of the BUK type were also destroyed, each costing from $40 million to $50 million, depending on the modification.

As for the Russian artillery systems, Ukraine's defenders in October destroyed or damaged more than 1,184 units, worth nearly 65 divisions. The estimated cost of this amount of artillery weapons exceeds $900 million. Since the start of the full-scale war, more than 20,000 Russian artillery units have been destroyed or damaged.

